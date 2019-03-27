Sapu president to appear in court on public drinking, assault charges

Mpho Kwinika faces charges of public drinking, assault, and crimen injuria after he allegedly resisted arrest in Sunnyside on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The president of the South African Policing Union (Sapu) Mpho Kwinika is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was arrested in Pretoria.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said Kwinika could face more charges.

“The labour union executive allegedly became very aggressive, abusive and is alleged to have thrown a glass of alcohol to the face of one of our police officers. When he appears in court all the charges will be outlined and there could be more charges.”