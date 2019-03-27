Sanral won't try to collect e-toll debt, for now
This follows an initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse.
CAPE TOWN – Sanral has announced it will, with immediate effect, suspend the process of pursuing e-toll debt. This includes historic debt and summonses applied for from 2015.
Sanral said its decision follows an initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse.
The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) recently said it had applied to the courts for about 1,400 default judgments against road users who failed to pay their e-toll fees.The ETC, which collects e-tolls on behalf of Sanral, said it had issued between 2,000 and 4,000 summons to e-toll users who had ignored notices to pay their debts since about May last year. A default judgment would mean that person would automatically be blacklisted.
However, Sanral has changed its tune. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sanral said: "No new summonses will be applied for. This decision will be constantly monitored by the board and reviewed according to prevailing circumstances. Sanral is an agency of government and remains committed to delivering on its mission of a safe, efficient, reliable and resilient national road transport system for the benefit of all the people of South Africa."
