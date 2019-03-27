Popular Topics
Safety promises cold comfort as gang violence rages in CT communities

It's been a devastating week for Cape Flats families as the scourge of gang violence hangs heavy over several neighbourhoods.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's been a devastating week for Cape Flats families as the scourge of gang violence hangs heavy over several neighbourhoods.

Three children have been shot in gang crossfire in the past three days alone.

One of them succumbed to her injuries.

With less than six weeks to go before elections, politicians are hitting the campaign trail in neighbourhoods across the country.

They are promising better lives and safer communities.

But those promises ring hollow for three Cape Flats families whose children became victims of gang-related gun violence in the past three days.

In the first incident, two children were hit by stray bullets in Bonteheuwel. Both survived.

But a four-year-old walking with her 44-year-old relative in Uitsig on Tuesday was not so lucky - she died in the crossfire of a suspected gang gun battle.

These incidents add to the list of violent gang incidents over the weekend that saw a man gunned down in front of his family at his birthday celebration and churchgoers in Uitsig witnessing a gang battle shortly after Sunday services.

Timeline

