SA woman detained in China for almost 8 months will be home soon

Estelle Lotter and her three-year-old her son, Caleb, have been living in a detention facility in Chongqing since August when she was arrested for not having the correct work documents.

CAPE TOWN - An East London woman who's been detained in China for nearly eight months is expected to head back to South Africa next week.

Estelle Lotter and her three-year-old her son, Caleb, have been living in a detention facility in Chongqing since August when she was arrested for not having the correct work documents.

After months of constant delays, her case was dismissed last week. She was told that she'd be deported.

Charl Venter, a father whose son was also detained in China along with 50 others, has been assisting the family.

Venter said Lotter and her son are expected back in the country by next Friday, for the latest.

“Her exit visa will be issued within seven days. Should it take any longer, the police and immigration have agreed to pay for her days she will be staying in her flat.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)