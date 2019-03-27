SA search team deployed to Zim to retrieve bodies after Cyclone Idai
Hundreds of people are still missing after the cyclone triggered floods, mudslides and rock falls in parts of the country’s eastern highlands.
BEIRA/HARARE - A team of South Africans with trained dogs is in Zimbabwe to search for bodies nearly two weeks after parts of the country were devastated by Cyclone Idai.
Hundreds of people are still missing after the cyclone triggered floods, mudslides and rock falls in parts of the country’s eastern highlands.
The 12-member team includes members of the South African Police Service.
Gallery: after the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai
They’re expected to start work on Wednesday using sniffer dogs in the search for trapped bodies in Chimanimani and surrounding areas.
State media says they’ll be working in teams with local police and army units.
Thirteen days after Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe, the government says at least 327 people are still missing.
Many of those are thought to still be buried beneath mud and boulders in places, like Chimanimani’s Kopa Growth point, which popular trading centre before the storm.
Meanwhile, South African relief organisation the Gift of the Givers said water purification systems would be set up in cyclone-ravaged Mozambique.
At least five cases of the disease have been confirmed by the country's health department and the United Nations.
The UN said Mozambique’s health departmentofficially declared five cases of cholera in the city of Beira and would roll-out treatments and awareness campaigns.
It’s warned of an outbreak if more people drink contaminated water.
The UN’s Sebastian Rhodes Stampa said: “The minister of health just confirmed five cholera cases. We have 900,000 doses of OCV and cholera vaccination arriving this weekend to try and get ahead of what might be an outbreak.”
Popular in Africa
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Crisis drives the SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western Sahara
-
Cyclone Joanina not heading towards Zim - govt
-
Botswana crash: Pilot's friend cleared party before plane flew into building
-
GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.