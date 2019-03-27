Minerals Council seeks judicial review of mining charter
A new version of the mining charter, which sets ownership and other industry targets was unveiled last year
JOHANNESBURG - The industry body representing South African mining companies said on Wednesday it had filed an application for judicial review and setting aside certain clauses of the 2018 Mining Charter.
A new version of the mining charter, which sets ownership and other industry targets was unveiled last year, a crucial step to attracting further investment to a sector laid low by depressed prices, soaring costs and murky policy.
Amendments to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill (MPRDA) were passed by parliament four years ago but the draft law was sent back to lawmakers by former president Jacob Zuma in 2015 due to concerns over whether they were constitutional.
The bill would have allowed the mines minister to require that a portion of extracted resources be processed domestically and not be exported in raw form.
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
-
Venter: Watson used me to do his dirty work so no evidence led back to him
-
DA’s Steenhuisen: Eskom power crisis a calamity that needs urgent attention
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture buses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.