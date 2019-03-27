Minerals Council seeks judicial review of mining charter

A new version of the mining charter, which sets ownership and other industry targets was unveiled last year

JOHANNESBURG - The industry body representing South African mining companies said on Wednesday it had filed an application for judicial review and setting aside certain clauses of the 2018 Mining Charter.

A new version of the mining charter, which sets ownership and other industry targets was unveiled last year, a crucial step to attracting further investment to a sector laid low by depressed prices, soaring costs and murky policy.

Amendments to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill (MPRDA) were passed by parliament four years ago but the draft law was sent back to lawmakers by former president Jacob Zuma in 2015 due to concerns over whether they were constitutional.

The bill would have allowed the mines minister to require that a portion of extracted resources be processed domestically and not be exported in raw form.