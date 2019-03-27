Probe after man killed in Hout Bay taxi violence

Several shots were fired at the Hout Bay Taxi rank.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Hout Bay taxi violence on Wednesday morning.

According to police, taxi drivers blockaded roads outside the police station.

A 39-year-old male was shot and killed.



The police's FC van Wyk said: “Our crime scene experts are combing the area with other law enforcement agencies monitoring the situation.”