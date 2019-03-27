EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 1, 8, 24, 26, 30 PB: 2

PowerBallPlus results: 16, 19, 38, 40, 50 PB: 5

For more details visit the National Lottery website.