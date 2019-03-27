Pope to visit Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius in September

What the new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has planned
Local
The 4-10 September trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis, the Vatican spokesman said.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis will visit the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius in September, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
The 4-10 September trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis, the Vatican spokesman said, without giving further details.
Mozambique has been hit by a devastating cyclone and floods that have killed hundreds of people. The area around Beira has been the hardest hit.
GALLERY: Life after Cyclone Idai
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.