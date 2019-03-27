Poll reveals some DA supporters prefer Zille over Maimane

-
Zuma’s defence: State failed to prove negligence in fatal car crashLocal
-
R134,1m is the number Metrorail has paid for damages over past year in WCLocal
-
SA woman detained in China for almost 8 months will be home soonLocal
-
Poll reveals some DA supporters prefer Zille over MaimanePolitics
-
Netflix & chill? More like Netflix & water! CT features in new doccieLifestyle
-
SAHRC chair: Malema is not exonerated from wrongdoingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Zuma’s defence: State failed to prove negligence in fatal car crashLocal
-
R134,1m is the number Metrorail has paid for damages over past year in WCLocal
-
SA woman detained in China for almost 8 months will be home soonLocal
-
Poll reveals some DA supporters prefer Zille over MaimanePolitics
-
Netflix & chill? More like Netflix & water! CT features in new doccieLifestyle
-
SAHRC chair: Malema is not exonerated from wrongdoingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Poll reveals some DA supporters prefer Zille over MaimanePolitics
-
SAHRC chair: Malema is not exonerated from wrongdoingPolitics
-
Distinguishing your AIC from ANC: IEC on how elections ballot paper was drawn upPolitics
-
Maimane: What Nkandla is to Zuma, Bosasa is to RamaphosaPolitics
-
DA’s Steenhuisen: Eskom power crisis a calamity that needs urgent attentionPolitics
-
SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speechPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Venter: Watson used me to do his dirty work so no evidence led back to himBusiness
-
DA’s Steenhuisen: Eskom power crisis a calamity that needs urgent attentionPolitics
-
Govt working on plan to ensure stable ties with UK after Brexit, says DaviesBusiness
-
Davies hopes Moody's will cut SA some slack with credit ratingBusiness
-
Holomisa: PIC CEO More must testify before inquiry if she's innocentPolitics
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – reportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Protect your children from measlesLifestyle
-
Who should play Lebo Mathosa in biopic? Tweeps weigh inLifestyle
-
Taraji P Henson delighted after Jussie Smollett charges droppedLifestyle
-
China's censors drop gay scenes from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' filmLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Justin Bieber will always have 'love' for Selena GomezLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett cleared of charges in alleged hoax attack - lawyersLifestyle
-
UPDATE: Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota, Media24 walk outLocal
-
Cardi B files defamation lawsuit against vloggersLifestyle
-
Australia to confront past as ball-tampering bans expireSport
-
Semenya says 'no threat' to women's sportSport
-
Nigeria 'confident' for Cup of Nations after Egypt winSport
-
Dramatic Olympic qualifying wins for Congo, ZimbabweSport
-
Du Preez shines as Northerns thump KZN, WP ease past BolandSport
-
Semenya's team hit back at IAAF over Lord Coe's commentsSport
Popular Topics
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
Poll reveals some DA supporters prefer Zille over Maimane
A poll of 1,300 DA supporters conducted by marketing and research company South African Citizens Survey shows more than half prefer former DA leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to him.
CAPE TOWN - With six weeks before South Africans head to the polls, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's leadership has apparently come under scrutiny from his own followers.
A poll of 1,300 DA supporters conducted by marketing and research company South African Citizens Survey shows more than half prefer former DA leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to him.
Maimane, however, is not fazed: “I don’t put too much effort into polls. It was the same citizen’s poll that said the DA will get something like 19%, so frankly, I think I am dismissive of such polls.”
Popular in Politics
-
SAHRC chair: Malema is not exonerated from wrongdoingone hour ago
-
SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speech7 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro12 hours ago
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report9 hours ago
-
Maimane: What Nkandla is to Zuma, Bosasa is to Ramaphosa4 hours ago
-
Distinguishing your AIC from ANC: IEC on how elections ballot paper was drawn up4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.