Poll reveals some DA supporters prefer Zille over Maimane

CAPE TOWN - With six weeks before South Africans head to the polls, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's leadership has apparently come under scrutiny from his own followers.

A poll of 1,300 DA supporters conducted by marketing and research company South African Citizens Survey shows more than half prefer former DA leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to him.

Maimane, however, is not fazed: “I don’t put too much effort into polls. It was the same citizen’s poll that said the DA will get something like 19%, so frankly, I think I am dismissive of such polls.”