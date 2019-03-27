-
Police investigating whether murdered Elim girl (6) raped
Delvina Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in the area during a community search on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - A man taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl in Elim, near Bredasdorp, has not yet been charged.
The 35-year-old suspect remains in police custody.
Delvina Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in the area during a community search on Tuesday.
She was last seen on Sunday.
Police are also investigating whether the little girl was raped.
Community worker Lana O'Neil says that the child's family and the Elim community are distraught.
"She was quite a happy and jolly person is what I understand. If I look at the [social media] profiles of one of the aunts, she said 'We'll miss you, you were so much fun.' So I believe she was a jolly child."
O'Neil says the man taken in for questioning in connection with Delvina's murder is known in the community.
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speech2 hours ago
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report5 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro7 hours ago
-
Duduzane Zuma trial: Taxi passenger testifies about Phumzile Dube’s condition2 hours ago
-
UPDATE: Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota, Media24 walk out19 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Peet Venter reveals more on dodgy Bosasa dealings2 hours ago
