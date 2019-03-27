Police investigating whether murdered Elim girl (6) raped

Delvina Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in the area during a community search on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl in Elim, near Bredasdorp, has not yet been charged.

The 35-year-old suspect remains in police custody.

She was last seen on Sunday.

Police are also investigating whether the little girl was raped.

Community worker Lana O'Neil says that the child's family and the Elim community are distraught.

"She was quite a happy and jolly person is what I understand. If I look at the [social media] profiles of one of the aunts, she said 'We'll miss you, you were so much fun.' So I believe she was a jolly child."

O'Neil says the man taken in for questioning in connection with Delvina's murder is known in the community.