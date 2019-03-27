PIC Inquiry hears Matjila asked businessman to pay alleged girlfriend's debts
While testifying at the PIC inquiry on Wednesday, Mulaudzi said while he wasn't forced to help Louw a young entrepreneur who Matjila had introduced him so he couldn’t say no.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi has told the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry he paid Pretty Louw's debt out of his own pocket because the former PIC CEO at the time, Dan Matjila, asked him to assist.
There have been allegations that Matjila was in a relationship with Louw and that he tried to secure a loan for her, but the board and an investigation report found no wrongdoing on his part nor any evidence that she was Matjila's girlfriend.
While testifying on Wednesday, Mulaudzi said while he wasn't forced to help Louw, a young entrepreneur who Matjila had introduced him, he couldn’t say no.
“I never thought of saying no. To me receiving a call from someone like Mr Matjila was a privilege at that time and I had to honour the request.”
Mulaudizi said he's also not sure what Matjila's relationship with Louw was.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
