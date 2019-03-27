Nigeria 'confident' for Cup of Nations after Egypt win
A stunning goal by Paul Onuachu inside a minute proved to be the winner for Nigeria inside a packed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.
ABUJA, Nigeria - Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr hailed his side's friendly victory over Africa Cup of Nations hosts and favourites Egypt but admitted they still need to improve before the tournament starts in June.
A stunning goal by Paul Onuachu inside a minute proved to be the winner for Nigeria inside a packed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.
"This was not a good match, it was a great match for us against one of the top favourites for the Africa Cup of Nations," Rohr told reporters after Tuesday's game.
"We still have to improve, but we're about 69% ready for the Africa Cup."
Three-time African champions Nigeria will play two more friendlies to prepare for the event, which they last qualified for in 2013 when they lifted the title.
"We're ready for the Africa Cup of Nations," said goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
"The win against Egypt has given us a lot of confidence leading up to the tournament."
The Cup of Nations starts on 21 June, with the draw yet to be held and the venues still to be announced after Cameroon was stripped of the hosting rights and replaced with Egypt.
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya's team hit back at IAAF over Lord Coe's comments
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals
-
Cricket law arbiters have their say on Ravi Ashwin's Mankad
-
Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Buttler over 'Mankad' run-out
-
Dramatic Olympic qualifying wins for Congo, Zimbabwe
-
Du Preez shines as Northerns thump KZN, WP ease past Boland
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.