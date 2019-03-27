New Sars commissioner appointed

Edward Kieswetter's appointment to the Revenue Service is effective from 1 May this year.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Edward Kieswetter as the new commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars)

Ramaphosa made the appointment on the recommendation of the selection panel appointed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Former commissioner Tom Moyane was fired after the Nugent Commission of Inquiry found he was neither fit nor proper to hold the position.

Kieswetter will assume the role as Sars commissioner from 1 May on a five-year contract. The Presidency said Kieswetter emerged as the strongest candidate among the recommendations, given his past experience as deputy Sars commissioner between 2004 and 2009.

Ramaphosa’s office said he has a record of transformative leadership and experience in turning around large institutions. It was during Kieswetter’s tenure that he established the large business centre and the high net worth individual unit.

He later went on to become group chief executive of the Alexander Forbes Group. Ramaphosa said Kieswetter “has the experience, integrity and skills” required to turn Sars around.