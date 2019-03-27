Netflix & chill? More like Netflix & water! CT features in new doccie

SOSNPO, a South African water NPO, joined the line-up of prestigious directors for the groundbreaking documentary.

CAPE TOWN - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has unveiled the trailer for their documentary WaterWise in which Cape Town features prominently for Netflix.

WATCH: 'WaterWise' trailer

The piece details how the world is poised on the brink of massive changes in how water is used and valued.

Waterwise, how not to drain a country touches on the worlds different water situations.

The organisation’s Shelley Humphreys said the Cape Town water crisis was instrumental in the coming together of the documentary.

“We have co-directed a Netflix movie. It also features other water scares countries around the world. It looks at the different communities and businesses and the impact it’s had on them and the solutions they have put in place.”

The documentary will be released at the end of the year.