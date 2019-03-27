Mti, Agrizzi & co-accused to appear in court over Bosasa tenders

The six accused appeared in court on charges stemming from a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report which found rampant corruption at correctional services.

PRETORIA - Former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti, ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and four others are expected back in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Their case is linked to the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services and its affiliates.

Agrizzi and former Bosasa employees Andries van Tonder, Frans Vorster, Carlos Bonifacio and prisons officials Patrick Gillingham and Mti were all released on bail of R20,000 each.

Wednesday’s proceedings were expected to be a formality, with the matter postponed until a later date.

Meanwhile, Agrizzi is scheduled to return to the Zondo commission of inquiry this week.

The former Bosasa executive previously testified about how he and colleagues colluded with numerous state officials and politicians to secure lucrative contracts.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)