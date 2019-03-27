Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisis

-
Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisisPolitics
-
Body of missing Elim girl (6) foundLocal
-
Duduzane Zuma set to argue Porsche 911 prone to losing control in wet weatherLocal
-
PIC to continue plan to recover Ayo funds, says CIPC notice was irrationalBusiness
-
Venter: Watson threatened to terminate my services if I didn't do as toldLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ANC irrevocably committed to empowerment of womenPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisisPolitics
-
Body of missing Elim girl (6) foundLocal
-
Duduzane Zuma set to argue Porsche 911 prone to losing control in wet weatherLocal
-
PIC to continue plan to recover Ayo funds, says CIPC notice was irrationalBusiness
-
Venter: Watson threatened to terminate my services if I didn't do as toldLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ANC irrevocably committed to empowerment of womenPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisisPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC irrevocably committed to empowerment of womenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
NMB, Knysna tensions to ‘negatively’ impact DA at pollsPolitics
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditorLocal
-
Former NFP member says party is in crisis, jumps ship & joins DAPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
PIC to continue plan to recover Ayo funds, says CIPC notice was irrationalBusiness
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
PIC welcomes ruling setting aside CIPC orderBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand slips as dollar rebounds, stocks tick upBusiness
-
SA's Alex Forbes exits insurance in strategic overhaulBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Justin Bieber will always have 'love' for Selena GomezLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett cleared of charges in alleged hoax attack - lawyersLifestyle
-
Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota pulls sponsorshipLocal
-
Cardi B files defamation lawsuit against vloggersLifestyle
-
Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by womanLifestyle
-
California avocados voluntarily recalled for possible listeria riskLifestyle
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offeringsLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber promises music returnLifestyle
-
French museum renames masterpieces after black subjectsLifestyle
-
Cricket law arbiters have their say on Ravi Ashwin's MankadSport
-
Uefa urged to take strong action over racist incidents in England matchSport
-
South Africa seal Sri Lanka series despite Udana heroicsSport
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finalsSport
-
Baxter thanks PSL after Afcon qualificationSport
-
GALLERY: Siyaya e-Egypt! Bafana touchdown in SA after qualifying for AfconSport
Popular Topics
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisis
The official opposition wanted MPs to return from recess so as to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the energy crisis.
CAPE TOWN - A request by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for Parliament to reconvene to try and address the power crisis has been denied.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has refused the request.
The official opposition wanted MPs to return from recess so as to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the energy crisis.
Mbete says that an extensive inquiry was conducted last year and the relevant parliamentary committees can take up the matter if needed.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says that Mbete is taking her instructions directly from Luthuli House and is acting in the interests of the African National Congress (ANC).
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: ANC irrevocably committed to empowerment of womenone hour ago
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditor13 hours ago
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson16 hours ago
-
NMB, Knysna tensions to ‘negatively’ impact DA at polls12 hours ago
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western Cape17 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.