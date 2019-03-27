Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisis

The official opposition wanted MPs to return from recess so as to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the energy crisis.

CAPE TOWN - A request by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for Parliament to reconvene to try and address the power crisis has been denied.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has refused the request.

Mbete says that an extensive inquiry was conducted last year and the relevant parliamentary committees can take up the matter if needed.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says that Mbete is taking her instructions directly from Luthuli House and is acting in the interests of the African National Congress (ANC).