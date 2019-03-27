-
Man taken in for questioning over Elim girl's murder known to community
The 6-year-old girl's tragic death comes just months after the sudden death of her mother.
CAPE TOWN - A Bredasdorp community worker says that residents in the town of Elim are distraught following the murder of a 6-year-old girl.
Delvina Europa's body was found on Tuesday.
Police are also investigating whether she was raped.
The 6-year-old girl's tragic death comes just months after the sudden death of her mother. The child was placed in the care of an aunt.
Community worker Lana O'Neil says that her aunt assumed that the little girl was staying over at a neighbour's house on Sunday. Delvina was meant to catch a lift with the neighbours to visit her father in cape town for the week.
"She was at the neighbour's and her aunt thought that she was sleeping there. The Monday morning they would have left very early for Cape Town and when she phoned early that morning, she wasn't there. That's when she started to look."
O'Neil says that many in the community know the 35-year-old man who was taken in for questioning in connection with Delvina's murder.
