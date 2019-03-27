Maimane wants Energy Minister to grant WC licence to procure gas

The DA is targeting the country's energy crisis ahead of the May elections.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has appealed to the National Energy Minister to grant the Western Cape a licence to procure gas as a cheaper energy source.

The DA is targeting the country's energy crisis ahead of the May elections.

Maimane was outside the Ankerlig Power Station in Atlantis on Wednesday.

Maimane said Eskom is stifling innovation and progress in the energy sector.

While Eskom’s generating capacity is improving, Maimane maintains the power utility still needs all the help on offer.

“Let us ensure that we stabilise the grid by allowing metros and provinces, like the Western Cape, to be able to be energy providers and get licenses.”

Maimane also called on leaders of political parties to act in the interests of the country.

“Today, we cannot hold narrow parties and views. Let us make decisions that are not politically narrow but of national interest.”

The Department of Energy is yet to respond to a request for comment.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)