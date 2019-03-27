Popular Topics
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Judith February, from the Institute for Security Studies, comments on the leadership of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the mass shooting 50 people in Christchurch.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: AFP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: AFP
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday ordered an independent judicial inquiry into whether police and intelligence services could have prevented the Christchurch mosque attacks on 15 March.

Ardern said a royal commission, the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law, was needed to find out how a single gunman was able to kill 50 people in an attack that shocked the world.

Judith February, from the Institute for Security Studies, says that what Ardern has done is very different and an alternative to the toxicity and age of unreasoning society we live in.

“You will see that the facts seem to go out the window; as people are trying to push a populist agenda whether that is about liberation, local issues, health care… and also lack of empathy by world leaders. She continues to demonstrate something which is counterintuitive to that.”

Additional reporting by AFP.

Listen to the audio below for more.

