Jordaan confirms Safa bid for 2023 Women's World Cup
Danny Jordaan also confirmed that the much anticipated National Women's League will be launched after the Women's World Cup on Women's Day.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) President Dr. Danny Jordaan has confirmed that the football association has submitted a bid to host the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023.
Jordaan was on Wednesday speaking at the Banyana Banyana squad announcement for their clash against Jamaica at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 7 April.
Desiree Ellis' side recently qualified for their maiden World Cup appearance in France later this year and have begun their preparations for the global Women's football tournament with a string of high profile matches in the recent past.
"We have also submitted a bid for the Women's World Cup in 2023 because we want to show the World that Women's football in South Africa is taken seriously."
Jordaan also confirmed that the much anticipated National Women's League will be launched after the Women's World Cup on Women's Day this year and a R10 million cash injection has been set aside to kick start the league.
"If we want to sustain the success of Banyana Banyana then we must have a National League for Women's football. That National League we want to launch after the World Cup and hopefully on Women's Day on the 9th of August. We have already set aside R10 million as a contribution to kick start the league."
According to Jordaan, the league has already garnered plenty of interest from outside of the country.
"The amazing thing is that Women that are playing outside of the country have already begun asking if we are going to allow players from outside the country to play in the Nation Women's league and they are waiting for us just to say yes."
Popular in Sport
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals
-
Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Buttler over 'Mankad' run-out
-
Semenya's team hit back at IAAF over Lord Coe's comments
-
Two defending champs square off in MODC semi
-
Cricket law arbiters have their say on Ravi Ashwin's Mankad
-
Sharks assistant coach Nick Easter aware of threat posed by the Bulls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.