Jordaan confirms Safa bid for 2023 Women's World Cup

Danny Jordaan also confirmed that the much anticipated National Women's League will be launched after the Women's World Cup on Women's Day.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association (Safa) President Dr. Danny Jordaan has confirmed that the football association has submitted a bid to host the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023.

Jordaan was on Wednesday speaking at the Banyana Banyana squad announcement for their clash against Jamaica at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 7 April.

Desiree Ellis' side recently qualified for their maiden World Cup appearance in France later this year and have begun their preparations for the global Women's football tournament with a string of high profile matches in the recent past.

"We have also submitted a bid for the Women's World Cup in 2023 because we want to show the World that Women's football in South Africa is taken seriously."

Jordaan also confirmed that the much anticipated National Women's League will be launched after the Women's World Cup on Women's Day this year and a R10 million cash injection has been set aside to kick start the league.

"If we want to sustain the success of Banyana Banyana then we must have a National League for Women's football. That National League we want to launch after the World Cup and hopefully on Women's Day on the 9th of August. We have already set aside R10 million as a contribution to kick start the league."

According to Jordaan, the league has already garnered plenty of interest from outside of the country.

"The amazing thing is that Women that are playing outside of the country have already begun asking if we are going to allow players from outside the country to play in the Nation Women's league and they are waiting for us just to say yes."