JHB residents can now report reckless driving on WhatsApp hotline

The pilot project has already kicked off, with the City receiving 21 complaints on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has launched “a reckless driving hotline” where residents can send complaints via WhatsApp.

The City says it has enough officers to respond swiftly to any incidents sent to the hotline.

Residents have been urged to send pictures and photos to the 24 hour line.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun explains: “We don’t want any motorists or residents to operate a cellphone devices while driving as it’s against the law. We hope we’ll now have five million residents help us combat crime.”

The hotline number is 081 410 6338.