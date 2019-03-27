-
-
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
'I have a plan for this country': Motsoeneng on why he should be president
In a video posted on Facebook and Twitter, Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he is the man with a plan for South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The African Content Movement (ACM) is hosting its manifesto launch next month and its president, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is selling his party hard to get South Africans to vote it into the Union Buildings.
ACM will have its manifesto launch on 6 April at Curries Fountain in Durban.
In a video posted on Facebook and Twitter, Motsoeneng says he is the man with a plan for South Africa.
"I want to say to you, South Africa, please on 6 April, ACM, we are going to launch our own manifesto. Our manifesto is an action manifesto. We are not talking about the words, we are talking action and implementation. [sic]
"What I know in my life is only action and implementation, vision and plan. I have a plan for this country to turn around the lives of our people. The person that is going to change South Africa, whether we like or not, is Hlaudi Motsoeneng."
Watch below.
