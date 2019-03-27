Hunt 'glad' as Bafana players return ahead of Nedbank Cup clash

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is glad to have his four key players back from Bafana Bafana duty, as they begin their preparations for their Nedbank Cup Quarterfinal clash with Chippa United at home on Saturday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is glad to have his four key players back from Bafana Bafana duty, as they begin their preparations for their Nedbank Cup Quarterfinal clash with Chippa United at home on Saturday evening.

Club Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo along with fellow defenders, Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkwanazi rejoined the squad for training on Wednesday morning while goalkeeper Darren Keet who put in an impressive performance in the 2-1 win over Libya also returned to the club.

Wits who struggled in league action in the build up to the International break are still on course to complete a league cup double should they get past a plucky Chippa side in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal.

The Clever Boys suffered defeats to Cape Town City and Amazulu which saw them relinquish the number one spot on the league table to Mamelodi Sundowns, but they did book their place in the Cup quarterfinal with a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Black Leopards after the match finished deadlocked at 1-all.

For the Chilli Boys they are still in the relegation scrap as they still lay 14th on the league table but could boost their chances of walking away with a piece of silverware should they beat Wits in the clash and book their place in the Semifinals.

Hunt says that the return of their key National players is a boost for his side in preparation for the match against Chippa.

“We are happy that the guys are back but there are a few niggles here and there which is normal coming from international duty. We will get together more this week and try and work on a few team things for Saturday.”

Hunt admits that it is difficult to plan for a much without some of his players available to him.

“When you have players away it is difficult to plan and train. It is like that all over the world and there isn’t much you can do around it. We trained the whole of last week and had a friendly like most teams do with the players that are left but we’ll do a lot of the team preparations in the next few days.”