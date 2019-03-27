Human Settlements Mayco Member Booi visits protest stricken Sir Lowry’s Pass

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Human Settlements Mayco Member Booi visits protest stricken Sir Lowry’s Pass

Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi has visited the community on two occasions to listen to residents' concerns.

City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi at a meeting. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi at a meeting. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi is meeting with Sir Lowry's Pass Village community following on-going protests in the area.

Violent demonstrations erupted several days ago housing-related concerns.

Booi has visited the community on two occasions to listen to residents' concerns.

The city has two housing projects planned for Sir Lowry's Pass Village which will accommodate more than 2,000 beneficiaries.

Booi says demonstrators want to illegally occupy a piece of land earmarked for a school.

"The residents want to occupy land illegally that is earmarked for a school at Sir Lowry’s Pass and they are frustrated that this land is not utilised for housing. I did indicate to them that we have pockets of land earmarked for housing in and around the area and we have plans to build houses, so that is the frustration. Over and above that, I'm meeting them this morning to continue our conversation and make sure that we find a lasting solution."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA