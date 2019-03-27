Human Settlements Mayco Member Booi visits protest stricken Sir Lowry’s Pass

Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi has visited the community on two occasions to listen to residents' concerns.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi is meeting with Sir Lowry's Pass Village community following on-going protests in the area.

Violent demonstrations erupted several days ago housing-related concerns.

The city has two housing projects planned for Sir Lowry's Pass Village which will accommodate more than 2,000 beneficiaries.

Booi says demonstrators want to illegally occupy a piece of land earmarked for a school.

"The residents want to occupy land illegally that is earmarked for a school at Sir Lowry’s Pass and they are frustrated that this land is not utilised for housing. I did indicate to them that we have pockets of land earmarked for housing in and around the area and we have plans to build houses, so that is the frustration. Over and above that, I'm meeting them this morning to continue our conversation and make sure that we find a lasting solution."