Human error the cause of crash involving Duduzane Zuma, says expert witness

Zuma's trial is being heard at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he’s pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

PRETORIA - An accident reconstruction expert has put the cause of the deadly crash involving Duduzane Zuma down to human error but conceded he’s not in a position to comment decisively on the conditions of the roads on the night of the incident.

The former president son’s sports car collided with a taxi in February 2014 killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Accident reconstruction expert Johan van Loggerenberg said when he arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver of the Porsche, Zuma, told him that he hit a puddle and lost control of his vehicle.

Van Loggerenberg believes the cause of the crash was human error.

He said despite the rain, he did not see any puddles or bodies of water on the road which may have caused the car to lose control which is why he reached the conclusion he did.

However, he conceded under cross-examination that he was not on the scene soon after the crash, having arrived nearly two hours later, so he is unable to comment on the road conditions at the time of the incident.

While defence Advocate Mike Hellens put it to Van Loggerenberg that a driver doesn’t expect to find a large puddle on a highway, the witness said drivers should at all times be alert and aware of road conditions.

