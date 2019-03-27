Holomisa: PIC CEO More must testify before inquiry if she's innocent
Matshepo More was placed on precautionary suspension last week after former and current PIC executives made a series of allegations against her at the PIC inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)'s suspended CEO Matshepo More to testify before the inquiry if she believes everything that she's done at the organisation was above board.
The board has now appointed head of properties at the organisation, Vuyani Hako, in her place.
Holomisa has been a vocal critic of the PIC and its affairs and had called for the establishment of the inquiry.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night he says that More should take the country into her confidence.
"The allegations that she was interfering with witnesses was very serious but as far as the other allegations by her colleague, she has a right to go and testify and refute those."
