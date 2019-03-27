Govt working on plan to ensure stable ties with UK after Brexit, says Davies
The UK was set to leave the EU at the end of the week but that’s been potentially delayed to 12 April.
CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says that government is working on its plan to ensure stable ties with the United Kingdom after it leaves the European Union (EU).
The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of the week but that’s been potentially delayed to 12 April.
Davies was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday.
The minister said it was critical that government reached a trade agreement with the UK to avoid less favourable tariff schedules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The current agreement favours southern African countries more.
“If we reach a deal - we’ve actually gotten until the end of 2020 - there’s time that we are supposed to negotiate with the EU. And in the meantime, all existing deals that the EU has with everybody else, including ourselves, will remain for now.”
If the UK were to trade on terms on the WTO, exporters would have to pay duties which they currently don’t pay.
“If they had to crash out on 12 April, then at least we got to fall back on the NFM tariffs. And those NFM tariffs we know there will be no interruption for our exports.”
Exporters would also have difficulties in getting products out.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture buses
-
SA's Alex Forbes exits insurance in strategic overhaul
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
-
Davies hopes Moody's will cut SA some slack with credit rating
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.