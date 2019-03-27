Family fires shots near Eastgate Mall in remembrance of murdered man

It’s understood family members of a man who was killed last week in the area were performing a ritual at the location where their loved one was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed gunshots were fired close to Eastgate Mall in Kensington East.

It’s understood family members of a man who was killed last week in the area were performing a ritual on Wednesday at the location where their loved one was killed.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the family fired bullets into the ground as a form of remembrance for their family member.

“Police will investigate a case of discharging a firearm in a public place and also determine if those firearms are licensed.”

The man died during a shooting last week on the corner of Allum and Cumberland roads in Kensington.