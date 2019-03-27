EFF ‘pleased’ with SAHRC findings on Malema's comments
The red berets say those who complained about Julius Malema's utterances have only abused the resources and time of courts and Chapter 9 institutions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) has criticised those who complained about its leader Julius Malema's comments on Indians and white people, claiming they are trying to shut down the land expropriation debate and silence those speaking out about abusive treatment of African people.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found Malema's comments over a period of three years don't constitute to hate speech, nor does those of his colleague Godrich Gardee who called Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane a garden boy.
The commission says the historical context in which the statements were made needed to be considered.
The EFF says it is pleased with the commission’s findings, adding that those who complained are not helping the country by attempting to shut down debates.
The red berets say the complainants have only abused the resources and time of courts and Chapter 9 institutions.
However, the SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane said political leaders who have influence need to be more careful when choosing their words.
“Those who are political leaders have greater responsibilities but at the end of the day, the law is still the law and it must be applied to him.”
The commission says the legal guidelines are not yet clear on what is regarded as hate speech and what constitutes freedom of expression, but it hopes this matter will soon be put to bed by the Constitutional Court.
WATCH: What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech cases
Popular in Politics
-
SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speech
-
'I have a plan for this country': Motsoeneng on why he should be president
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the ANC, corrupt leaders must go
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
The ANC will be renewed, say elders
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.