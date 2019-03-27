Durban cops on alert after xenophobic attacks

Local residents have been attacking several foreign nationals and their businesses since Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini metro police are monitoring Kernville in Durban following xenophobic attacks.

It’s understood local residents who want to operate their own shops are trying to push out competition.

The metro police's Parbhoo Sewpersad said: “They did not want the foreign nationals to operate shops in the area.

Locals want to operate in the area.”

Meanwhile, the Zambian government has warned its nationals living here in South Africa to take extra care.

Zambia's ambassador to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says the embassy is closely monitoring the situation.