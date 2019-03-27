Duduzane Zuma trial: Taxi passenger testifies about Phumzile Dube’s condition
Charlotte Ndlangisa said that Phumzile Dube was partially hanging out of the taxi window after the crash and she called her name but soon realised that she was dead.
JOHANNESBURG - The first witness called by the State in the trial of Duduzane Zuma is a passenger who was in the taxi when it was struck by his sports car.
Day two of the trial started at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The trial got underway on Tuesday where Zuma pleaded not guilty to the charge of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.
Charlotte Ndlangisa told the court she was seated next to Phumzile Dube, who died in the crash.
Ndlangisa recalled that the force of the collision momentarily forced the taxi onto its side. However, it came to rest with its wheels back on the ground.
She said that Dube was partially hanging out of the taxi window and she called her name but soon realised she was dead.
While Ndlangisa told police that it was raining heavily on the day of the crash as recorded in her affidavit, she contradicted herself on Wednesday by telling the court that it was not.
The next witness for the State will be an accident reconstruction expert.
WATCH: Porsche, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: What happened in Duduzane's trial
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
