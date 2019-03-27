Duduzane Zuma set to argue Porsche 911 prone to losing control in wet weather

Zuma’s trial got underway at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of culpable homicide.

JOHANNESBURG - Evidence submitted by Duduzane Zuma’s defence team suggests that he will argue that his Porsche is prone to losing grip in wet road conditions and that he was not driving recklessly on the night he collided with a taxi in Johannesburg.

Commuter Phumzile Dube died on that February night five years ago.

His defence advocate referred the court to an article in an international motoring publication which stated that many Porsche 911 drivers were unaware that the sports car had an inherent problem that due to its lightweight and wide tires, it could easily aquaplane in wet conditions.

Taxi driver Jabulani Dlamini told the court that it was raining heavily on the night and described seeing streams of water flowing across the highway in the moments before the deadly crash.

Zuma was driving a 2007 model 911 which had been serviced just months before the incident.

It appeared he would use evidence about his car’s proneness to lose control in wet conditions to argue against claims he was driving recklessly.

