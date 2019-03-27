Duduzane Zuma applies to have culpable homicide case dropped
Zuma crashed his Porsche 911 into a taxi on a wet and rainy night in February 2014. Phumzile Dube, a passenger in the taxi, was killed in the collision.
PRETORIA - Duduzane Zuma’s defence team has brought an application to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged on the grounds that the State has failed to submit evidence that their client acted negligently when he crashed his car into a taxi.
Former President Jacob Zuma's son has pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.
Zuma crashed his Porsche 911 on a wet and rainy night in February 2014. Phumzile Dube, a passenger in the taxi, was killed in the collision.
The last witness called by the State was accident reconstruction expert Johan van Loggerenberg.
Van Loggerenberg testified about the conditions in which a car is prone to aquaplane but was unable to provide definitive evidence about the conditions on the night Zuma’s car collided with a taxi.
He arrived on the scene two hours after the crash, so could not say what the road conditions were like at the time of impact.
Van Loggerenberg testified that a reasonable driver would be expected to reduce their speed in wet conditions but conceded that no driver would know exactly what speed to travel at to avoid aquaplaning.
Significantly, the expert told the court that he did not believe that either of the drivers involved in the crash were speeding at the time.
Zuma’s team has filed an application to have the matter discharged, arguing that the State has failed to prove its case.
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speech
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
Duduzane Zuma trial: Taxi passenger testifies about Phumzile Dube’s condition
-
UPDATE: Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota, Media24 walk out
-
WATCH LIVE: Peet Venter reveals more on dodgy Bosasa dealings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.