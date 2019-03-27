Duduzane Zuma applies to have culpable homicide case dropped

Zuma crashed his Porsche 911 into a taxi on a wet and rainy night in February 2014. Phumzile Dube, a passenger in the taxi, was killed in the collision.

PRETORIA - Duduzane Zuma’s defence team has brought an application to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged on the grounds that the State has failed to submit evidence that their client acted negligently when he crashed his car into a taxi.

Former President Jacob Zuma's son has pleaded not guilty to charges of culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Zuma crashed his Porsche 911 on a wet and rainy night in February 2014. Phumzile Dube, a passenger in the taxi, was killed in the collision.

The last witness called by the State was accident reconstruction expert Johan van Loggerenberg.

Van Loggerenberg testified about the conditions in which a car is prone to aquaplane but was unable to provide definitive evidence about the conditions on the night Zuma’s car collided with a taxi.

He arrived on the scene two hours after the crash, so could not say what the road conditions were like at the time of impact.

Van Loggerenberg testified that a reasonable driver would be expected to reduce their speed in wet conditions but conceded that no driver would know exactly what speed to travel at to avoid aquaplaning.

Significantly, the expert told the court that he did not believe that either of the drivers involved in the crash were speeding at the time.

Zuma’s team has filed an application to have the matter discharged, arguing that the State has failed to prove its case.