Du Preez shines as Northerns thump KZN, WP ease past Boland

JOHANNESBURG - Superb individual performances from Tatum le Roux and Proteas Women's duo, Mignon du Preez and Tazmin Brits helped Western Province (WP), Northerns and North West maintain their perfect records on day two of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women’s National Week in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

WP emphatically defeated Western Cape rival, Boland while Northerns and North West claimed big wins over KwaZulu-Natal Coastal (KZN) and Gauteng respectively. Border stunned home side, Free State with a narrow one-run triumph in the day’s tightest encounter.

Le Roux took a remarkable six-wicket haul in WP’s nine-wicket victory over Boland at Vossies Field at St Andrew's. After winning the toss and batting first, Boland were skittled out for 64 in 24.4 overs with Le Roux picking up figures of 6/16 before Laura Wolvaardt (36) and Andrie Steyn (21) quickly chased down the low target to clinch the win and take control of Pool B.

Northerns produced an all-round performance to overcome KZN with an emphatic 147-run victory margin. Du Preez once again shone with a brilliant 117 off just 88 balls, including an incredible 16 fours and a six to guide her side to a mammoth 281/9 after 50 overs. The former Proteas Women's captain partnered up with another fellow national teammate, Suné Luus (54) for a crucial 82-run partnership as the latter recorded her own half-century.

In reply, the KZN outfit failed to find purchase with the bat. Dinesha Devnarain (25) and Dheyanka Naidoo (20) were the top-scorers as they were restricted to just 134/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Luus took 2/19 to help the Pretoria side over the line.

The second century of the day came in the Highveld derby fixture between North West and Gauteng. Opening batter, Brits played an integral knock of 107 off 132 balls (13 fours) alongside Lizelle Lee (59) to take North West to an imposing 251/5 in 50 overs. The pair got the Potchefstroom based side off to an ideal start with a 130-run opening stand.

Raisibe Ntozakhe (2/52) and Alysia Rudolph (2/31) took two wickets each for Gauteng. With the ball, North West were clinical. Esmerelda Olivier (2/17), assisted by the heroines from day one, Tumi Sekhukhune (2/27) and Masabata Klaas (2/26), bowled Gauteng out for 123 in 40 overs to earn a comfortable 128-run victory.

Finally, Border earned a hard-fought win over Free State. After posting a below-par 123 all out thanks to an anchoring 51-ball 40 (3 fours, 1 six) from player-coach Angelique Taai, the team from East London produced a memorable bowling display.

Free State looked to be coasting on 115/6 before Proteas bowler Zintle Mali (4/44) grabbed three wickets in the 37th over to rock the hosts. Supported by fellow Protea Moseline Daniels (1/13), Mali wrapped up Free State’s innings with just one run to spare to propel Border to second place in Pool B.