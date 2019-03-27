SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speech
The South African Human Rights Commission says that EFF leader Julius Malema's comments are offensive but they do not legally qualify as hate speech.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's recent statements which include utterances about race do not legally qualify as hate speech.
The commission has received five complaints arising from statements made by Malema or his party members between 2016 and last year.
Each complaint was considered separately on its owns merits.
SAHRC chair Bongani Majola says that discrimination on the basis of race is an emotive issue in South Africa, which should be considered.
"Wherever and whoever it comes from, we have to bear the emotive and divisive nature of the hate speech in mind."
But he also points out that various Equality Court rulings on hate speech are not unanimous and therefore need more legal clarity on where the boundaries are.
"Partly because the law itself in this regard is not yet crystal clear and partly because we wanted to view and review the conclusions that the legal principles seemed to be compelling us towards."
One of the complaints that the commission was asked to investigate was a statement that Malema made saying that he is not calling for the slaughter of white people, for now.
The commission says that Malema clarified that in the context of his statement - he was speaking to a group of people who don't have land.
Popular in Politics
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
SAHRC to release findings on probe into hate speech complaints against EFF
-
Mbete denies DA request to reconvene Parly to address Eskom power crisis
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.