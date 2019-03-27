Popular Topics
Go

CT family members living in fear after relative killed for refusing to join gang

Gangsters told them that they'd all be killed one by one, after a relative refused to join a gang.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of a Delft father who was shot dead in front of his children say they're still receiving death threats.

Alleged gangsters told them that they'd all be killed one by one, after a relative refused to join a gang.

On Saturday night, another relative was killed at his birthday braai after trying to protect the family.

Sunday would've been his 44th birthday.

A family member, who does not want to be named, said they were living in fear.

“Sunday and Monday there was a death threat. The guys are still walking around with guns, marching up and down; the doors are closed. We don’t even want to go out. They don’t care who sees them with a gun; they have no fear and somehow we’re going to need protection.”

The family is engaging with police, various organisations and safety and security Mayco Member JP Smith for assistance.

“Witness protection is not something the city has the ability or legal right to undertake. We have engaged Community Safety MEC [Alan] Winde and the neighbourhood safety teams will be offering them support.”

