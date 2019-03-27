Popular Topics
DA’s Steenhuisen: Eskom power crisis a calamity that needs urgent attention

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen's comments come after the party’s request for Parliament to reconvene to address the matter was denied.

FILE: DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen and DA MP Phumzile van Damme. Picture: EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s John Steenhuisen says that the power crisis is a calamity that needs urgent attention.

His comments come after the party’s request for Parliament to reconvene to address the matter was denied.

The official opposition wanted MPs to return from recess to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the energy crisis.

But National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said an extensive inquiry was conducted last year and the relevant parliamentary committees can take up the matter if needed at a later stage.

Steenhuisen said Mbete is acting in the interests of the African National Congress.

“It is very clear that the executive has lost control of this issue and are unable to resolve the matter proficiently. Therefore, it is important that as the people and legislature, that Parliament has an active role in it.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

