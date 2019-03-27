Maimane: What Nkandla is to Zuma, Bosasa is to Ramaphosa
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the state capture commission.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the state capture commission.
Ramaphosa's son Andile has reportedly admitted he was paid R2 million in a business deal with African Global Operations, the company once known as Bosasa.
Maimane said the president needs to come clean.
"What Nkandla is to Jacob Zuma, Bosasa is to Cyril Ramaphosa and therefore this is why it becomes important for the people of South Africa that when they go and elect a leader, we best know what type of leader we are electing."
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
SAHRC: Malema’s comments do not legally qualify as hate speech
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m for business deal – report
-
DA’s Steenhuisen: Eskom power crisis a calamity that needs urgent attention
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
-
Distinguishing your AIC from ANC: IEC on how elections ballot paper was drawn up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.