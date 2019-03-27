Maimane: What Nkandla is to Zuma, Bosasa is to Ramaphosa

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the state capture commission.

Ramaphosa's son Andile has reportedly admitted he was paid R2 million in a business deal with African Global Operations, the company once known as Bosasa.

Maimane said the president needs to come clean.

"What Nkandla is to Jacob Zuma, Bosasa is to Cyril Ramaphosa and therefore this is why it becomes important for the people of South Africa that when they go and elect a leader, we best know what type of leader we are electing."