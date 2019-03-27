City of Joburg to launch JMPD WhatsApp hotline to report reckless drivers

The city said drivers would be able to send photos and videos.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has a new WhatsApp hotline to report reckless drivers which will be operated by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to launch the hotline and reveal more details about how it would work.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said the city was receiving several requests for JMPD officers to be deployed to more areas.

“We are firstly very excited but I think this excitement is built on a lot of frustration and anger by our community and residents in and around the City of Johannesburg. Day in and day out we receive reports about a lot of reckless drivers on our roads, they even drive towards oncoming traffic and pavements.”