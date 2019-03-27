Case against ex-Bosasa execs, Correctional Services officials postponed to July
The accused made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against four former Bosasa and Correctional Services officials has been postponed until July.
Six co-accused in the case made their first appearance in February where they were granted bail of R20,000 each.
The four appeared briefly in court where the matter was postponed for four months because the liquidation of African Global Operations (AGO), formerly known as Bosasa, is still before the courts.
AGO successfully had its decision to enter voluntary liquidation reviewed and set aside, however, the liquidators have been granted leave to appeal.
It was unclear when that matter will be heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Bosasa employees Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder and prisons officials Patrick Gillingham and Linda Mti were accused of corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
Their charges stem from a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report which found rampant corruption at Correctional Services.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
