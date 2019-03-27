Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson used employees to do his dirty work, inquiry hears
In his testimony to the commission, Peet Venter revealed that he made a number of payments on Watson's behalf to President Cyril Ramaphosa's son and to settle the legal bill for former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says that CEO Gavin Watson used his employees to get them to do his dirty work for him.
Venter told the Zondo commission of inquiry that former COO Angelo Agrizzi also threatened him to draft a statement that would expose illegal activities of Watson.
In his testimony, Venter revealed that he made a number of payments on Watson's behalf to President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile and to settle the legal bill for former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Venter says that in 2017, Watson became suspicious that he was working with Agrizzi and demanded that he choose a side.
"Mr Watson didn't have an office, he didn't have a secretary, he didn't have a computer, so he would make use of people to do certain things for him, that's why I had to make the payments for him."
