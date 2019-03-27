Body of missing Elim girl (6) found

Police say that a 35-year-old man has been taken in for questioning while detectives comb the scene where the little girl's body was found.

CAPE TOWN - The Overberg town of Elim has been left reeling after the body of a missing 6-year-old girl was found.

Delvina Europa was last seen on Sunday.

The arrest of Delvina Europa's killer may be imminent.

Police say that a 35-year-old man has been taken in for questioning while detectives comb the scene where the little girl's body was found. Police are also investigating whether she was raped.

Officers say that the child was last seen walking into a bushy area with another person on Sunday.

Her body was found behind a primary school during a search.