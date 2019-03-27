Duduzane Zuma case must proceed, argues State

After the State, closed its case in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Zuma brought an application for the matter to be discharged arguing he should be acquitted.

PRETORIA - The State has argued that on an analysis of all the facts related to Duduzane Zuma’s deadly crash, he has a case to answer to.

After the State closed its case in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Zuma brought an application for the matter to be discharged arguing he should be acquitted.

The former president's son crashed his Porsche 911 into a taxi in February 2014 killing passenger Phumzile Dube.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba referred to case law where the courts have found that drivers must know that they are in control of vehicles which take a great toll on life on the roads.

He discussed the meaning of negligence, where a person’s conduct places an unreasonable risk of harm on others and therefore is a failure, in the given circumstances, to exercise a degree of care to what the occasion demands.

Baba said it was established due to the limited visibility on the night of the deadly crash, motorists would be expected to drive with extra care.

He said based on the evidence, Zuma has a case to answer to which is why the matter should proceed.

Defence advocate Mike Hellens questioned how his client was expected to foresee that a puddle of water on a national highway was of such significance that driving at 100 kilometres per hour would cause him to lose control of his Porsche.

The matter has been postponed until Friday.