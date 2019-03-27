The ANC will renewed, say elders

The elders believe that the ANC remains the only party of choice for South Africans, saying all political parties are going into the May elections tainted by scandals.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) elders have defended the party as it heads into elections, saying despite its weaknesses, it is well on its way to renewal.

The group which comprises ANC veterans said it was dissatisfied with a number of controversial individuals who appear on the party's parliamentary and provincial deployment lists and hoped they would not be appointed to public office.

Despite this, the elders believed that the ANC remained the only party of choice for South Africans, saying all political parties are going into the May elections tainted by scandals.

The elders' Cheryl Carolus said: “Part of what we’re doing now is to make sure that Cyril Ramaphosa leads the ANC into a very decisive victory because the stronger his majority, the more decisive his majority, the more decisive his actions can be. He can’t act decisively with a threat of a victory.”

The group has also warned against over-dependence on President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the party on his own.