After losing house, documents, Cyclone Idai survivor has no idea of next step

BEIRA, Mozambique - Buildings have been turned into temporary shelters in Beira for those whose houses were destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.
The cyclone swept through the area earlier this month, killing at least 400 and displacing 150,000 more.
Chairs and tables have been stacked in the corner of what used to be Escola Primary School in Beira. Hundreds of people took shelter here after Cyclone Idai hit the area.
Children are sleeping on the floor and on tables while fires are being started on the roof preparing meals for those who have nothing left.
Inacio Augusta has been at the shelter for over a week with his wife and three children. They took shelter when the storm hit but when they returned the next morning there was nothing left where their house used to be.
Augusta says that of everything that was destroyed the documents he needs every day are his worst loss.
"I lost my ID documents, documents for the finals, election card. Looking for a job is difficult as I don't have these documents."
With nowhere to go from here, Augusta says that he has no idea how to rebuild his home.
