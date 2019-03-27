5 suspects arrested after foiled robbery at BP Garage in JHB

It's understood police received a tip-off and cornered the robbers on Corlett Drive on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects have been arrested after a foiled robbery at the BP Garage in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

Police said one of the suspects was shot and wounded after he pointed a firearm at the officers.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: All the five suspects were arrested on the spot. An investigation is continuing to establish see if these suspects are linked to other serious violent crimes.”