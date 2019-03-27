-
-
5 cholera cases confirmed in Beira after Cyclone Idai
With more than 1.85 million people estimated to have been affected by the natural disaster in Mozambique alone, drinking water is now in short supply.
BEIRA, Mozambique - At least five cases of cholera have been confirmed in the Mozambican city of Beira following powerful Cyclone Idai which has claimed hundreds of lives.
With more than 1.85 million people estimated to have been affected by the natural disaster in Mozambique alone, drinking water is now in short supply.
The United Nations says Mozambique’s health department has officially declared five cases of cholera in the city of Beira and will roll-out treatments and awareness campaigns.
It’s warning of an outbreak if more people drink contaminated water.
The UN’s Sebastian Rhodes Stampa said vaccinations would be rolled-out as soon as possible.
He added water in the city would be frequently tested to detect the disease.
