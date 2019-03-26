Popular Topics
Woman killed as e-hailing driver tries to escape 'robbers'

One woman died and the other is recovering in hospital in Langa.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two women were knocked over by an e-haling driver.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday in Langa.

According to police, just after 12 on Sunday, an Uber driver was making his way through Langa. He was approached by three men he believed were trying to rob him.

In his attempt to make a quick getaway, he hit two women. The driver then got out of the car and fled the scene on foot; his vehicle was taken into evidence.

The police's FC van Wyk said one woman died on the scene and the other was rushed to hospital.

However, Uber's law enforcement team has reached out to the police to gather details and have confirmed the car registration details they have supplied is not registered on the Uber system.

Earlier this month, a Taxify driver was stabbed to death in Langa. During a separate incident two weeks ago, police arrested two people linked to various attacks on Uber and Taxify drivers in the area.

Timeline

