-
Load shedding threatens govt's R100bn investment drive - DaviesBusiness
-
The countries most ready for the global energy transitionWorld
-
Woman killed as e-hailing driver tries to escape 'robbers'Local
-
Fact file on the world's worst humanitarian crisisWorld
-
Man wounded in Olievenhoutbosch shootingLocal
-
PIC names Vuyani Hako as acting CEO as Matshepo More suspendedBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Load shedding threatens govt's R100bn investment drive - DaviesBusiness
-
Woman killed as e-hailing driver tries to escape 'robbers'Local
-
Man wounded in Olievenhoutbosch shootingLocal
-
PIC names Vuyani Hako as acting CEO as Matshepo More suspendedBusiness
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO WatsonLocal
-
Stats SA: Jobs in formal sector increased by 87k in 2018’s fourth quarterBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western CapePolitics
-
DA’s MP candidate list includes former IPF member, Parly staff memberPolitics
-
Police urge Sapu president to lay criminal complaint over assault claimsPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
-
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa auditor on stand at Zondo CommissionPolitics
-
DA's Winde: Eskom placing SA on road to more job cuts, slower growthPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
PIC names Vuyani Hako as acting CEO as Matshepo More suspendedBusiness
-
Crisis-hit Fastjet secures another extension on its loan agreementBusiness
-
Stats SA: Jobs in formal sector increased by 87k in 2018’s fourth quarterBusiness
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offeringsLifestyle
-
Court declares PIC compliance notice to recover R4.3bn from Ayo unlawfulBusiness
-
Rand slips as global risk rally slowsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Editor sacked for online bullying replaced by womanLifestyle
-
California avocados voluntarily recalled for possible listeria riskLifestyle
-
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offeringsLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber promises music returnLifestyle
-
French museum renames masterpieces after black subjectsLifestyle
-
Stolen Picasso unearthed by 'Indiana Jones of art'Lifestyle
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film 'Us'Lifestyle
-
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper harness-freeLifestyle
-
Mick Schumacher to test Ferrari F1 car in BahrainSport
-
Chess, the war game building bridges in South SudanSport
-
'Disgraceful and low' - backlash for Ashwin over Mankad run-outSport
-
Relief for Bulls, Boks as Vermeulen cleared to face SharksSport
-
Winter: Stormers can’t be complacent against BluesSport
-
Bafana arrive home to hero's welcomeSport
Popular Topics
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Vereeniging Taxi Association won't hesitate to strike againLocal
-
Mbalula: ANC NEC was quiet when I brought up Ajay GuptaLocal
-
Ironing with a pot & more: How South Africans are surviving load sheddingLocal
-
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights DayPolitics
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
Woman killed as e-hailing driver tries to escape 'robbers'
One woman died and the other is recovering in hospital in Langa.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two women were knocked over by an e-haling driver.
The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday in Langa.
According to police, just after 12 on Sunday, an Uber driver was making his way through Langa. He was approached by three men he believed were trying to rob him.
In his attempt to make a quick getaway, he hit two women. The driver then got out of the car and fled the scene on foot; his vehicle was taken into evidence.
The police's FC van Wyk said one woman died on the scene and the other was rushed to hospital.
However, Uber's law enforcement team has reached out to the police to gather details and have confirmed the car registration details they have supplied is not registered on the Uber system.
Earlier this month, a Taxify driver was stabbed to death in Langa. During a separate incident two weeks ago, police arrested two people linked to various attacks on Uber and Taxify drivers in the area.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma trial: Witnesses recall night of deadly crash2 hours ago
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watsonone hour ago
-
PIC names Vuyani Hako as acting CEO as Matshepo More suspendedone hour ago
-
Older Porsche 911s susceptible to aquaplaning, Duduzane Zuma's defence says3 hours ago
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South Africanone day ago
-
Who's lying? DA dismisses Ramaphosa's comments on housing in Western Cape3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.