Winter: Stormers can’t be complacent against Blues

The Stormers will still be ruing their missed opportunity against the Hurricanes over the past weekend where were narrowly beaten 34-28 in Wellington.

CAPE TOWN - Stormers forwards coach Russell Winter says there is no room for complacency against every improving Blues side whom they meet in their Super Rugby tour game in Auckland on Saturday.

The Stormers will still be ruing their missed opportunity against the Hurricanes over the past weekend where were narrowly beaten 34-28 in Wellington.

It won’t get easier against the Blues, who beat the Highlanders (33-26) and the Sunwolves in their two recent fixtures (28-20). Winter says the Blues are on an upward trajectory and cannot be underestimated.

“We're not going to take anything for granted, we're not going to be complacent and we're going to throw everything that we have at them. They going to be a dangerous side, their first game they just lost to the Crusaders, so there was no shame in that performance. They have won their last two games, so they definitely got a lot of confidence out of these last two games.

“They are a side that's far better than they've been over the last three years and I don't think people are going to be complacent when they go to Eden Park to play, they are going to realise they are in for a proper game. We know what’s coming our way.”

The Blues have been the New Zealand conference perennial wooden-spooners for the past three years, but Winter believes that under new coach Leon McDonald (he took over from Tana Umaga), things are changing.

“I think the new coaching style has come in and they are a lot more organised defensively. They've got a big pack of forwards and they definitely love to grunt it up front and I think they enjoy the challenge that we bring, so they're going to definitely be up for it. They 've also got really exciting attacking backs.”